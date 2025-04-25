Wrexham pre-season 2025: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Complete guide to the Red Dragon's pre-season preparations, including friendlies and training camps, ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Wrexham have been chasing promotions after promotions, and under the co-ownership of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, pre-season tours in the United States have been something to look out for in recent times.

However, according to reports in 9News, the route may deviate to Down Under for the 2025 pre-season. It should come as no surprise as the club's documentary series - Welcome to Wrexham - has a significant following from the Australian audience.

"Our third biggest audience for Welcome to Wrexham is Australia. Number one US, number two UK, number three is Australia, which I find fascinating. There is a lot of love for Wrexham,” McElhenney told Rolling Stone earlier this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Wrexham's pre-season plans ahead of the 2025-26 season.