Revealed: When Wrexham’s new Kop stand will open as Rob Mac & Ryan Reynolds make exciting prediction for Premier League-chasing Red Dragons

Wrexham fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the redevelopment of the iconic Racecourse Ground, and co-chairman Mac has now gone on the record to confirm when the "butts in seats" phase will begin.

Speaking to Collider Interviews, Mac made the definitive announcement to manage supporter expectations. He stated: “I am going to say this publicly, just because it is easier once you say it publicly. It is going to be ready for the start of the 2027-28 season. It is going to be open for business, and that means butts in seats. Not next season, but the season after that. There will be people sitting in the seats, watching football.”



