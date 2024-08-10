Jack Marriott WrexhamGetty/X(@WrexhamAFC)
Aditya Gokhale

WATCH: Wrexham's Goal of the Season already?! Jack Marriott scores outrageous volley from outside the box against Wycombe, leaving Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney stunned

WrexhamWrexham vs WycombeWycombeLeague One

Wrexham started their League One campaign with a win against Wycombe Wanderers, and Jack Marriott scored an outrageous volley in the first half.

  • Wrexham win 3-2 over Wycombe Wanderers
  • Marriott scores wonder volley in first half
  • Parkinson praises Marriott's performances