Wrexham are up and running in League One! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watch on as Jack Marriott scores a stunner and Phil Parkinson's side hold off late Wycombe comeback to take all three points on opening day WrexhamWrexham vs WycombeLeague OneWycombe

Wrexham began life in League One expertly as they secured all three points with a 3-2 win over Wycombe Wanderers on matchday one.