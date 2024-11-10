'2026 is the main objective' - Mauricio Pochettino keeps focus on World Cup as he assembles USMNT squad for Nations League matches against Jamaica

As the USMNT prepare for Nations League quarterfinals, Pochettino says roster is built for success both in the present and future

Mauricio Pochettino released his squad for the USMNT's upcoming Nations League quarter final tie with Jamaica, and it had relatively few surprises. Led by Christian Pulisic, most of the expected big names are present, with a number of injuries weakening the roster.

The squad lacks depth at full back, and has a thin forward line. But as the USMNT prepare to play a pair of CONCACAF Nations League matches against Jamaica over the next week, it's clear that the roster is one that intended for success both in the present and future.

GOAL USA takes a look at Pochettino's reaction to the squad, with key takeaways.