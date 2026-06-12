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Adhe Makayasa

Tottenham-bound Marcos Senesi joins Lionel Messi & Co in Argentina World Cup squad as replacement for injured Leonardo Balerdi

Argentina
M. Senesi
L. Balerdi
World Cup
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

Tottenham-bound defender Marcos Senesi has been officially drafted into Argentina's final 26-man World Cup squad as a late replacement for the injured Leonardo Balerdi. The versatile centre-back is heading to the United States to join Lionel Messi and the rest of the squad at their base camp, marking the end of a whirlwind week for the player.

  • Late defensive reshuffle for world champions

    Lionel Scaloni was forced into an unexpected alteration to his tournament plans after Balerdi suffered a severe muscle tear in his right leg during training. The manager delayed his final decision until after a pre-tournament friendly against Iceland, using the match to assess his tactical options. Senesi, who had been on standby, was subsequently selected to fill the void and is now travelling to the camp in Kansas City.


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  • Argentina v Mauritania - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Scaloni clears up selection doubts

    The management team expressed deep disappointment for the sidelined defender while explaining the meticulous process behind electing his successor.

    Confirming the medical diagnosis and subsequent selection strategy via social media and press conferences, the Argentina national team stated: "Defender Leonardo Balerdi suffered a muscle injury in the soleus of his right leg and will not be able to be part of the squad that will play in the World Cup."

    Scaloni added: "Today's test left me satisfied and cleared up many doubts regarding what the team might be lacking... Maybe I'll take one or two more days to announce Balerdi's replacement."

  • Senesi's monumental milestone

    It has been a monumental 24 hours for the 29-year-old, who only has three international caps to his name. The former Bournemouth man, who once turned down a call-up from Italy, recently agreed a free transfer to Tottenham starting July 1. He will now link up with future club team-mate Cristian Romero in a star-studded Albiceleste defensive unit that originally debuted him against Estonia back in 2022.

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  • Argentina v Iceland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    African test awaits in Kansas

    Argentina are putting the final touches to their tactical preparations before launching their campaign against Algeria next week. Scaloni’s side face an intriguing Group J schedule that also includes fixtures against Austria and Jordan. Their African opponents have historically proven they can breach La Albiceleste, meaning the newly formed defensive partnership must find their rhythm quickly to avoid an opening-day upset.

How far will Argentina go at the World Cup?

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Argentina
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