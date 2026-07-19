World Cup final half-time show: Who is performing & how long will it last? Full list of artists on show as Argentina & Spain compete for global title in New Jersey

While the footballing action remains the priority, the half-time interval is expected to be significantly longer than the standard 15-minute break. A BBC report suggests that half-time could last more than 25 minutes due to the logistical challenges of setting up and dismantling a massive stage on the pitch. This would exceed the standard International Football Association Board (IFAB) regulations, which typically mandate that the half-time interval should not exceed 15 minutes in length.

The precedent for such a move was set during the Club World Cup, where the logistical demands of a high-profile music production necessitated a longer rest period for the players. As a result, players from both Argentina and Spain squads may be required to undertake a second warm-up on the pitch before the second half resumes.







