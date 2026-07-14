Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger & IShowSpeed! FIFA reveals details of 2026 World Cup closing ceremony - with Hollywood superstars & streaming influencers gracing the final

As announced by FIFA, the biggest sporting event in history will conclude with a spectacular show at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Cruise, Scherzinger, and IShowSpeed will be joined by global music sensations Laura Pausini and Robbie Williams to celebrate the unforgettable journey of 48 teams.

Furthermore, award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson is set to deliver a special rendition of the United States national anthem just before kick-off. Produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the ceremony aims to honour the passion and global spirit that have defined this record-breaking tournament, setting the perfect stage for the final.