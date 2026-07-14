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Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger & IShowSpeed! FIFA reveals details of 2026 World Cup closing ceremony - with Hollywood superstars & streaming influencers gracing the final
Star-studded lineup announced for the final
As announced by FIFA, the biggest sporting event in history will conclude with a spectacular show at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Cruise, Scherzinger, and IShowSpeed will be joined by global music sensations Laura Pausini and Robbie Williams to celebrate the unforgettable journey of 48 teams.
Furthermore, award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson is set to deliver a special rendition of the United States national anthem just before kick-off. Produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the ceremony aims to honour the passion and global spirit that have defined this record-breaking tournament, setting the perfect stage for the final.
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Semi-final drama sets the stage for New Jersey
As the tournament rapidly approaches its climax, the footballing world is currently focused on the thrilling semi-final stage. The competition has reached a fever pitch, with France set to clash against Spain in a highly anticipated European showdown. The victor of this monumental encounter will book their ticket to New Jersey, where they will face either England or Argentina in the grand finale.
These four footballing giants have navigated a gruelling path through the historic tournament, and the eventual finalists will have the ultimate honour of walking out onto the pitch immediately following the star-studded closing ceremony to battle for world supremacy.
FIFA promises an unforgettable global celebration
The highly anticipated pre-match entertainment will highlight the remarkable achievements of the 16 host cities. Speaking about the upcoming event, Heimo Schirgi, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer for the tournament, shared his excitement.
"Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament," said Schirgi. This promises to unite fans worldwide.
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What comes next for the historic tournament?
Further announcements regarding additional guest artists and special performers are expected to be revealed over the coming days. Once the extravagant closing ceremony concludes, all global attention will immediately shift to the pitch, where the last two standing nations will officially draw the curtain on a truly groundbreaking competition.
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