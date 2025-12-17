World Cup 2026 winner set for unprecedented $50 million payout as FIFA confirms prize fund

The 48 teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup will share $655 million in prize money, a 50 percent increase compared to the 2022 tournament. The champions will be awarded $50 million, the largest payout ever for a World Cup winner, underscoring FIFA’s commitment to rewarding excellence on football’s biggest stage.
The runners-up will receive $33 million, while the third and fourth-placed teams are guaranteed $29 million and $27 million, respectively. Teams finishing between fifth and eighth place will earn $19 million each, reflecting the competitive depth of the expanded tournament.