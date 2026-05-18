Women's Super League Player of the Year: Lauren James, Khadija Shaw, Alessia Russo and GOAL's top 20 for 2025-26 - ranked

Prior to the season, few would've anticipated that Kirsty Hanson would, for much of the season, be Khadija Shaw's closest competition for the 2025-26 WSL Golden Boot. The Aston Villa forward has, however, enjoyed the best goal-scoring season of her career, netting 12 times in 22 games to finish third in the scoring charts behind only Alessia Russo and perhaps the best striker in the world, Shaw. That's some going.
Making her return all the more impressive is the fact it has come from an expected goals (xG) statistic of just 6.7, with no player in the division over-performing their xG by such a degree. Indeed, of players to have 10 or more shots this season, Hanson's shot conversion rate is the sixth-best in the WSL.
It's the result of a very rewarding positional change. Traditionally an out-and-out winger, the Scotland international has been moved into a centre-forward role this term by Villa boss Natalia Arroyo, and it has worked a treat.
"When Natalia first came in, she had wing-back roles and still does," Hanson explained, speaking to Sky Sports. "I suggested that I can play narrower, I can play a striker role and I don't think she knew that at the time, but since I've been there, I've shown what I can do." It's surely going to stick, with the 28-year-old responsiblefor 43% of Villa's WSL goals this term.