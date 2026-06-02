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Ameé Ruszkai

Arsenal will regret letting WSL standout Katie McCabe leave for Chelsea! GOAL grades the biggest deals of the 2026 women's summer transfer window

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It's here. The 2026 summer transfer window has arrived and it promises to be an extremely eventful one in the women's game, with stars like Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr and Beth Mead all set to be on the move in the coming weeks and months. There are plenty of deals that have been rumoured and reported for some time, with only the official announcements seemingly left to be done, but there will be some shocks along the way too, as always.

We got plenty of those last year, as Manchester United and Manchester City engaged in something of a swap deal, with Grace Clinton and Jess Park switching clubs, while London City Lionesses set a new world record with the purchase of Grace Geyoro from Paris Saint-Germain.

Big fees are something we should be on the look out for again this summer, with reports already linking Chelsea with a move for Swedish phenom Felicia Schroder that would surpass the amount paid for Geyoro.

Schroder is one of those who isn't out of contract who could still be on the move, with the likes of PSG striker Romee Leuchter and Chelsea forward Mayra Ramirez other names that may depart if their clubs receive the right offer. That's on top of all the free agents that will be signing for new clubs, with huge names like Georgia Stanway, Mapi Leon and Ona Batlle set for new challenges.

Some transfers turn out well for all parties, but many don't, with the decision-making of at least one of the clubs or perhaps even the player raising eyebrows. GOAL is here, then, to ensure you know who did the best out of every massive deal in the women's game. Throughout the summer window, we will be grading every transfer as it happens, letting you track the big winners - and losers - of the off-season.

Check out all of our grades below, and let us know what you think in the comments section...

  • Katie McCabe Chelsea 2026-27Getty Images

    June 1: Katie McCabe (Arsenal to Chelsea)

    For Arsenal: How Arsenal dealt with McCabe's contract situation was confusing from start to finish. Despite her being a key player and a regular solution to problems posed by injuries, such is her versatility, the Gunners were primed to let the Ireland captain leave, with her unsurprisingly attracting plenty of interest as the summer approached. They then made a U-turn and offered her a new deal, though The Athletic reported that 'was for a very specific role in the team going forward', so the player opted for a new challenge. It's not as big a blow to Arsenal as it would be were they not bringing in Barcelona full-back Ona Batlle, but it's hard not to feel like the Gunners will regret letting McCabe and her versatility, which solved problems in various positions last season, go - not least because she will now use that to strengthen a direct rival. Grade: D

    For Chelsea: This is a fantastic signing for Chelsea, a sentiment heightened by the fact the club seemingly stole McCabe from right under the noses of Manchester City, the new WSL champions who were primed to sign the Ireland star to bolster a position that needs attention. Chelsea used various options at left-back last season, in Niamh Charles, Sandy Baltimore and Veerle Buurman, but none are naturals there. McCabe's arrival allows Baltimore to push forward into her preferred attacking role and it means Buurman can largely be used in a centre-back role, where she is brilliant. Charles, who looks set to move to City now instead, is a good player, but McCabe is one of the best in the women's game in this position, with her to significantly improve the Blues' XI as a result. Grade: A

    For McCabe: There are many Arsenal fans out there dismayed by McCabe's decision to join a big rival, having spent the last 11 years marking herself out as a Gunners legend. But the 30-year-old is a top player and this is an opportunity for her to join another huge club with big ambitions. For her to stay in England and do that, there was always only going to be so many options. She is a great fit for the Blues, will be a key starter and has the opportunity to win plenty of silverware, if the club can put a disappointing season behind them and return to the heights of most of the past decade. Given she was not happy with the offer from Arsenal with regards to her role, this is an upgrade for her when it comes to her as an individual. Grade: B

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