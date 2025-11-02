Wolves SACK Vitor Pereira! Rock-bottom Premier League strugglers make huge call despite handing manager new contract in September

Following a winless start to the league season which has seen Wolves earn just two points from 10 games - via draws with Tottenham and Brighton - the club are currently bottom of the table. The Midlanders secured victories over West Ham and Everton in the Carabao Cup, but they have been unable to replicate that form in the league.
Confirming Pereira had been relieved of his duties after 11 months in charge, Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi said in a club statement: “Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful.
“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change.
“We thank Vitor and his staff for their efforts and wish them the very best for the future.”