Wojciech Szczesny recommends 'meditation and breathing' to angry Barcelona and Real Madrid stars after watching Clasico erupt in brawl

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend to end their four-game losing streak against the reigning La Liga champions, thanks to first-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.
However, tempers flared between the two arch-rivals, with Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, and Vinícius Junior engaging in a tense exchange with Lamine Yamal. Madrid players were fired up ahead of the highly-anticipated match after Yamal, during a live stream, implied that Los Blancos “rob, complain, and do things" to win by questionable means.
After the full-time whistle, Carvajal, the Madrid captain, told Yamal: "You speak too much. Speak now." Yamal reportedly responded by saying: "See you in the tunnel," as he pointed towards the tunnel repetitively.