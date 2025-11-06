'Winning the World Cup is the ultimate' - Lionel Messi hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo claim as Inter Miami & Argentina star says 'everything else falls short'

Portuguese superstar Ronaldo is already assured of a standing among the immortals, with many ranking him above Messi on any GOAT list. He is, however, missing the most prestigious of international trophies on a glittering CV that includes a European Championship win and two UEFA Nations League successes.
Speaking with Piers Morgan, CR7 has refuted any suggestion that he needs to guide Portugal to a global crown in order to join Messi at the very top of the game. He is expected to grace FIFA’s flagship event in 2026 - his sixth appearance at that tournament - but insists he is not infatuated with landing the ultimate prize.
Ronaldo said: “If you ask me, Cristiano, is it a dream to win the World Cup? No, it's not a dream. To define if I'm one of the best of the history, to win one competition, [of] six games, seven games. You think it's fair?”