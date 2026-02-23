Winners and losers of the weekend's football: Tottenham tormentor Eberechi Eze strikes again, Cesc Fabregas performs Arsene Wenger tribute act at Como and while Lens' Ligue 1 title hopes suffer major blow

In Italy, meanwhile, Inter strengthened their position at the summit of the Serie A standings by winning away to Lecce as those immediately below them slipped up, while Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have well and truly reasserted their supremacy in Germany after a recent wobble, with Harry Kane & Co. now now eight points clear of Borussia Dortmund.
However, we have 'new' leaders in both France and Spain, with Paris Saint-Germain having knocked Lens off top spot by cruising to a 3-0 win over Metz, while Barcelona won by the same scoreline against Levante to take full advantage of Real Madrid's shock loss at Osasuna.
But who were the big winners and losers of the weekend's action? As always, GOAL is on hand to break it all down...