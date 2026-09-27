Willy Sagnol brutally axed by Georgia following shock Nations League defeat to Northern Ireland

The Georgian Football Federation (GFF) confirmed on Saturday that Sagnol has been relieved of his duties as the head coach of the senior men’s national team. The dismissal comes as a direct consequence of a frustrating 1-0 defeat at home against Northern Ireland in their opening fixture of the Nations League. The result was particularly painful given the manner of the loss, which saw Georgia fail to capitalize on their dominance at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi.

The match turned on two pivotal moments involving the nation's biggest stars. Paris Saint-Germain forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia missed a penalty against Pierce Charles earlier in the game, a mistake that proved costly when Shea Charles struck a dramatic winner for the visitors in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time. This lapse in concentration at the death proved to be the final straw for the federation hierarchy, who moved quickly to terminate Sagnol’s contract less than 24 hours after the final whistle blew.