AFP
'He's suffered too much' - William Saliba return date set as Arsenal star makes major injury breakthrough
Road to recovery
Saliba is finally making strides in his physical rehabilitation after avoiding surgery on a troublesome back issue. The 25-year-old was ruled out for an extended period in July following an abrupt early exit during France’s World Cup semi-final defeat to eventual champions Spain.
Instead of going under the knife, the centre-back has undergone an intensive, daily programme of massages and physiotherapy at Arsenal. Club medical staff have deliberately taken a cautious approach, finally allowing the defender to transition from cycling to running.
According to L'Equipe, Saliba relied heavily on painkillers to navigate the latter stages of the previous campaign and the World Cup. The physical toll was severe, often leaving him unable to move freely for up to two days after a match.
- Getty Images Sport
'He's suffered too much'
With the defender now resting in Ile-de-France during the current international break, his inner circle has emphasised the need for patience.
"He knows he has to take his time," Saliba’s entourage told L'Equipe. "He’s suffered too much and wants to come back at 100 per cent."
This methodical strategy mirrors the stance taken by the club over the summer. When questioned about the centre-back's initial status, Mikel Arteta urged supporters to give the Frenchman space to properly recover.
"He is in rest mode at the moment," the Arsenal head coach explained. "He had to do almost nothing, an aggravated injury, so it’s going to take some time to heal. We know that. As soon as we have more news, we can inform you."
A glaring defensive absence
Saliba’s lengthy absence has forced Arteta to shuffle a title-winning backline this season. Summer signing Ezri Konsa has stepped up to fill the void, starting alongside Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the defence for the champions' last three Premier League outings.
The Frenchman's influence at the Emirates Stadium is undeniable. Since arriving in 2019, Saliba has amassed 184 appearances across all competitions, securing a Premier League title and two Community Shields, while earning runners-up medals in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup.
His dominant performances have also garnered major individual acclaim. The defender has earned a spot in the PFA Team of the Year for four consecutive seasons and has twice been nominated for the Ballon d'Or, underlining exactly what Arsenal have missed.
- AFP
Closing in on a comeback
If his body responds well to the increased workload on the grass, Saliba is aiming for a competitive return in November. Arsenal will carefully monitor his physical reactions over the coming weeks to ensure he avoids any setbacks before thrusting him back into first-team action. Until then, Arteta will continue to lean heavily on Konsa to anchor the defence alongside Gabriel as the Gunners navigate a congested autumn schedule.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting