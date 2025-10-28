William Saliba & Gabriel Martinelli become latest Arsenal casualties as Mikel Arteta reveals worrying injury update

Manchester United legend and pundit Gary Neville backed the Gunners as favourites to win the league title this year and even revealed the points tally they have to achieve to lift their 14th top-flight title. He said on the Gary Neville Podcast: "This has got to be them, hasn't it? This has got to be their year. This is the fourth season on the bounce that I've had them to win the league, but they're not necessarily miles better, they're repeating their levels of consistency, and that's all they're going to have to do this year to win the league. They're not going to have to go and get 100 points, they're not going to have to get even 90 or 95 points to win the league, mid-80s, high 80s will win them this title, and they can do that. I mentioned before about the other teams [being] inconsistent and unreliable, that's not this Arsenal team. They're very reliable. You can trust them. The way in which they defend is fantastic. They're all around each other. They don't concede goals. They've got a threat up front in multiple areas. They've not got a sensational centre-forward, but they've got a battering ram up there as honest as a day's long, and that can work for them. They've got [Eberechi] Eze, they've got so they've got Madueke, Martinelli, [Leandro] Trossard, lots of players who can contribute goals. They've got Rice who can obviously deliver in set-pieces. They've got four fantastic full-backs and three excellent centre-backs."