Auxerre have confirmed the appointment of Still as the club's new first-team head coach after parting ways with Christophe Pelissier. The 33-year-old has signed a two-year contract, with the option of an additional season, and will take charge from the start of pre-season preparations. The move sees Still return to familiar surroundings in Ligue 1 after a spell in charge of Southampton, where he was sacked at the end of last year. He arrives at the Stade Abbe-Deschamps as Auxerre continue their efforts to establish themselves in the French top flight.
Will Still has a new job! 33-year-old manager returns to Ligue 1 six months after Southampton sacking
Still begins a new chapter at Auxerre
Auxerre's board welcomes its new coach
Still's reputation in France was built during his impressive spell at Reims, where he emerged as one of Europe's most talked-about young coaches. Despite his setback in the Premier League, Auxerre have moved quickly to secure a manager whose profile remains highly regarded in Ligue 1. Auxerre president Baptiste Malherbe expressed his confidence in the appointment following the club's announcement.
"On behalf of everyone at AJ Auxerre, I welcome Will Still and wish him every success in the club's project," he said on the club's official website. "All of AJA's resources will be united behind him so that he can succeed in his mission and continue the club's sporting progress. Welcome, Will!"
A proven Ligue 1 coach returns
Still's rise through football management has been rapid. After coaching roles in Belgium with Lierse SK and Beerschot VA, he joined Reims and eventually became the youngest manager in charge across Europe's five major leagues at the age of 30.
His most notable achievement came at Reims, where his aggressive pressing style helped the club embark on a 19-match unbeaten run, the sixth longest in Ligue 1 history. He guided the side to 11th place in 2022-23 before improving to ninth the following season. Those performances earned him a move to Lens, where he continued to deliver solid results before taking on the challenge of managing Southampton in England.
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Building Auxerre's future
Still will now begin preparations for the 2026-27 campaign and work on implementing the high-intensity style that became his trademark. Attention is also expected to turn towards recruitment, with Auxerre hoping Still's experience and tactical identity can help strengthen the squad and push the club beyond merely fighting against relegation after finishing 15th last season.