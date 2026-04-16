The 15-time European champions endured a miserable night in Germany, falling to a 4-3 defeat that saw them crash out 6-4 on aggregate. While the rest of the squad boarded the bus shortly after the final whistle, Vinicius was selected for a random anti-doping test after playing the full match. Because the procedure took longer than expected, the club's logistics team decided the main bus should head to the airport, leaving the star attacker to travel subsequently by car.
Explained: Why Real Madrid's team bus left Vinicius Junior behind after chastening Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich
Selected for random testing
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Strict FIFA doping penalties
While no direct statements were released regarding the delay, the strict nature of FIFA's anti-doping regulations explains why players cannot bypass these controls. Athletes found guilty of taking performance-enhancing drugs face bans ranging from several months to a lifetime. If the consumption is deemed intentional for the purpose of cheating, players typically face a four-year suspension, while unintentional cases can still result in a two-year ban from all footballing activities.
Broad scope of violations
The regulatory framework governing these post-match tests extends beyond the simple detection of prohibited substances in an athlete's system. Bans can also be triggered by failing to follow a doping officer's instructions, refusing control, or failing to provide accurate whereabouts information. FIFA also targets the trafficking of substances or the encouragement of third parties to violate rules, with such fraudulent conduct or administrative interference often leading to the most severe lifetime prohibitions.
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Vinicius leads domestic charge
The Brazilian must now refocus his efforts on La Liga as Madrid prepare to host Deportivo Alaves next Tuesday. With seven games remaining and a nine-point gap to bridge to leaders Barcelona, the winger's influence remains vital to keeping the club's domestic ambitions alive. After the frustration in Munich, his ability to inspire a quick recovery on the pitch will be essential if Los Blancos are to avoid a trophyless end to the campaign.