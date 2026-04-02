Why PSG WON'T make a move for Real Madrid's Premier League transfer target Eduardo Camavinga
PSG already stacked in midfield
PSG have changed their transfer strategy in recent windows, focusing on players with specific attributes that suit coach Luis Enrique's tactical requirements. With players like Vitinha and João Neves already established as key members of the squad, Onze Mondial indicates that the club is not planning to sign Camavinga, and no attempt to acquire him is expected in the summer window.
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Frustration mounting at the Bernabeu
The speculation surrounding the 23-year-old stems largely from his current situation in Madrid. Since joining from Rennes, the Frenchman has struggled to secure a permanent starting spot in his preferred position. Instead, his tactical flexibility has seen him deployed as a holding midfielder, a winger, and even a left-back, which has hindered his ability to grow in stature at the La Liga giants.
This lack of a fixed role has led to growing dissatisfaction. Camavinga has often found himself on the bench during the most critical fixtures of the season, a trend that continued following the appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa. Reports suggest that the secondary role has reportedly left the former Rennes prodigy feeling dissatisfied with his current status in the squad.
Premier League giants on high alert
Even if PSG are prepared to pass on the opportunity, the interest in Camavinga remains high across Europe. His physical attributes and technical quality are viewed as a perfect match for the intensity of English football. Several Premier League heavyweights are said to be monitoring the situation closely as the summer transfer window approaches.
Real Madrid, who have historically been reluctant to part with young talent, may be forced to consider their options if the player pushes for a departure. There are suggestions that the club might be open to offers if the right valuation is met, especially as they look to refresh other areas of the pitch during a potential summer overhaul.
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No final decision on future yet
Despite the noise from both Spain and France, Camavinga has not yet made a definitive call on his next steps. The midfielder remains under contract and is theoretically a part of Madrid's long-term vision, even if his current minutes do not reflect that status. The upcoming weeks will be crucial in determining whether he can force his way back into a leadership role under Arbeloa.
The stakes are particularly high given the international calendar in a World Cup year. Reduced playing time at club level has already impacted his standing with the French national team, making a regular starting role a priority for the player. For now, while the Premier League could yet beckon, a move to PSG seems firmly off the table.