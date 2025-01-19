'Why not?' - Mauricio Pochettino opens door for Lionel Messi's sons to represent the USMNT with Argentina & Inter Miami superstar now based in Florida
Mauricio Pochettino has left the door open for Lionel Messi’s sons to represent the USMNT, but admits they have the “Argentine blood” of their father.
- Thiago Messi part of Herons' academy system
- Mateo & Ciro also qualify for Argentina & Spain
- Famous father currently plying his trade in MLS