Why Lionel Messi return to Camp Nou remains ‘complicated’ for Barcelona as director Deco addresses Robert Lewandowski & Marc-Andre ter Stegen transfer talk

While being focused on the present, Barca are unable to escape the past and avoid the future. One man that ticks both of those boxes is eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi. He may be a long way out of sight at MLS side Inter Miami, but he is rarely out of mind.
Messi recently took in a secret tour of Camp Nou, following an elaborate renovation project, and has stated his desire to return to Barcelona at some stage alongside wife Antonela and their three sons. A friendly or exhibition game that would allow him to play in front of fans again, having left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, has been mooted.
No date for said fixture has been set, despite endless rounds of gossip, and Deco concedes that he remains in the dark when it comes to a Messi reunion. Mundo Deportivo report him as saying when asked when a prodigal son could return: “Those decisions are usually made when people aren't around, and I think that makes it more complicated.”