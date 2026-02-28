Why Cristiano Ronaldo is responsible for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo’s biggest regret

Injuries have stunted his progress somewhat this season, while an untimely European suspension has been served of late. Rodrygo saw red during Real’s final Champions League group phase outing against Benfica.
He was sent off in the closing stages of that dramatic contest, which saw Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin score for the hosts at Estadio da Luz, with Rodrygo taking issue with what he considered to be excessive time wasting.
He complained to the match referee and was shown a yellow card. With Rodrygo unable to hold his tongue, he was ushered from the field and subsequently stung with a two-match suspension - which ruled him out of both legs as Real were immediately reunited with Benfica in the knockout phase play-offs.
He said of being restricted to a spectator role in those contests, which generated plenty of headlines as Vinicius starred in a 3-1 aggregate win for the Blancos: “I’m no longer injured, I was already ready to play the second leg. I was suspended because I complained to the referee. I asked him for one more minute and he gave me a yellow card. Then I said, ‘you’re joking,’ and they gave me a two-match suspension for that. It was unbelievable.”