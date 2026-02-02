Why Arsenal are set to end club legend Katie McCabe's decade-long stay as Gunners close in on Barcelona's Ona Batlle & Lionesses star Georgia Stanway

Rumours around McCabe's future have circled for a while and now The Guardian is reporting that she is "likely" to leave Arsenal this summer. The report says "very respectful discussions" have taken place about the 30-year-old's future and a new chapter looks set to unfold away from the club that she joined way back in 2015.
In the last 11 years, McCabe has marked herself out as a fan favourite, overcoming some difficult moments in 2017 where a lack of game time resulted in her spending some time on loan with Scottish giants Glasgow City. It's incredible to think she was struggling for minutes given the key player she has become since, helping Arsenal to win seven major honours in her time in north London, with last season's Champions League triumph a particular highlight.