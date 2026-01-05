Getty Images/GOAL
Arsenal kick off their January transfer window! Gunners complete first signing in form of Swedish starlet who suffered Euro 2025 heartbreak against Lionesses
Official: Arsenal complete signing of Sweden international Smilla Holmberg
Arsenal announced their first signing of 2026 on Monday, as Smilla Holmberg left Swedish side Hammarby to put pen to paper on what the Gunners described as 'a long-term contract'. Arsenal have been linked with the 19-year-old full-back for a while now, with Aftonbladet reporting that a deal was 'close' way back in October. After the opening of the January transfer window last Friday, the reigning European champions have now been able to officially announce the move, their first of the month.
Holmberg completes 'dream' move as Arsenal land talent with great 'potential'
Speaking upon the announcement of the move, Holmberg said: "It’s always been my dream to play for Arsenal. This is a very special moment for me and my family, but it’s also about joining a club with the highest standards and a strong winning culture. I’m excited to start this new chapter, to continue developing my game in a demanding environment and to compete at the highest level. My ambitions align with the club’s and I want to help win silverware here."
Slegers, Holmberg's new head coach, added: "We’re thrilled to welcome Smilla to the club. She’s a very talented young defender who brings versatility and athleticism, with so much potential for development. I’m looking forward to working with her as we aim for more trophies together."
Arsenal win race that involved 'basically every major club'
Holmberg is a young full-back who has been on the radar of many for a while now, having made her debut for Hammarby as a 15-year-old. It was around that time that the young Swede actually trained with Lyon, the eight-time European champions, further underlining the potential she had and the excitement she was generating in Europe already, despite still being so young.
Rumours of interest in Holmberg from clubs abroad would simmer away from that point onwards, but the defender stayed with Hammarby throughout the speculation, making 96 appearances across four seasons. That regular game time, and the impressive performances that came with it, allowed her to break into the Sweden national team, too, with Holmberg a revelation at the European Championship last summer, a tournament that unfortunately ended with her missed spot-kick in the penalty shootout defeat to England in the quarter-finals.
That was a rare misstep from the Swede, however, and she didn't seem to be affected by the moment upon returning home to complete the rest of the 2025 Damallsvenskan season with Hammarby. Netting six goals and providing four assists in 26 league appearances - a strong return from a defender - Holmberg helped Hammarby finish second in the table, securing qualification for the Champions League, won the Swedish Cup and was named Breakthrough of the Year at the league's end of season awards.
Unsurprisingly, then, Aftonbladet reported in October that 'basically every major club' was interested in the 19-year-old, who Arsenal were keen to sign last summer rather than this winter. However, despite growing interest across Europe, the Gunners were still able to win the race for one of the most highly-rated young players on the continent, paying an undisclosed fee to secure her signature.
- Getty Images
How can Holmberg impact the second half of Arsenal's up and down season?
January arrivals always felt important for an Arsenal team which has been inconsistent through the first half of the 2025-26 season, despite the Gunners actually ending the previous campaign with a monumental triumph over Barcelona in the Champions League final. Many believed that success could prove a springboard for this side, especially given Slegers only took over last January. However, with just six wins from their first 11 WSL games, the north London side are eight points behind league leaders Man City. Holmberg, though, will not only strengthen a defence which has endured mixed fortunes, she will also add another dimension going forward, with her athleticism allowing her to be an impactful player at both ends.
Her arrival could also have an influence on other moves Arsenal make this month. The Gunners' are well-stocked in the full-back areas, with Emily Fox, Katie McCabe, Taylor Hinds and Jenna Nighswonger all in the squad. However, while McCabe and Hinds regularly rotate duties at left-back, with Hinds sometimes operating at right-back to give Fox a break, Nighswonger has struggled immensely for minutes since joining Arsenal a year ago and Holmberg's arrival is unlikely to help her cause. As such, the United States international would be a prime candidate to leave the club this month.
