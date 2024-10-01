This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Shanghai Masters Getty Images
Rob Norcup

Who is playing in the 2024 Shanghai Masters? Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and more

Everything you need to know about who will be at this years Shanghai Masters

Here’s a list of the top ATP Tour stars heading to Shanghai, China, for Masters 1000 glory.

The Asian tennis swing climaxes with the prestigious Shanghai Masters this October. It’s the 13th edition of the Chinese tournament, which was first introduced into the ATP Tour Masters 1000 series schedule back in 2009.

The Shanghai Masters is the only Masters event held outside North America and Europe. With prize money of $8,995,555 up for grabs, it’s jointly the most lucrative Masters tournament on the Masters series schedule with Indian Wells and Miami. The 2024 Shanghai winner will scoop a cool $1.1 million.
GOAL takes you through all the leading contenders hoping to reign supreme in Shanghai.

Frequently asked questions

The 13th edition of the Rolex Shanghai Masters will be held from September 30th until October 13th, 2024. Qualifying takes place during the first two days (September 30th – October 1st), with places in the first round-up for grabs. The first round starts on Wednesday, October 2nd, with 96 players. The 32 seeds will receive first-round ‘byes’. First-round victors must clear five more obstacles to reach the tournament final on Sunday, October 13th.

Hubert Hurkacz became the lowest-ranked seed ever to lift the Rolex Shanghai Masters trophy in China last year when defeating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6. Unfortunately, the Pole, who has an injury-plagued season, won’t be able to defend his Shanghai crown this time. There was a slew of upsets in the event last year, with Rublev the only top-10 seed to make it past the fourth round. In the 2023 doubles event, 7th seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos defeated Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 5-7, 6-2, 10-7 to take their first title in Shanghai. Twelve months on, the Spanish/Argentinian duo are now the top seeds, aiming to claim a third Masters title in 2024.

With prize money of $8,995,555 up for grabs, the Rolex Shanghai Masters is jointly the most lucrative tournament on the Masters series schedule with Indian Wells and Miami. The 2024 Shanghai winner will scoop a cool $1.1 million.

Tennis TV is the official streaming service of the ATP Tour. Stream every singles and doubles match live or on-demand in full from the 2024 Rolex Shanghai Masters. You can watch up to seven courts at once, get player alerts and go into the archive with classic matches from the Shanghai Masters.

The Tennis Channel is available on FuboTV, making it the perfect streaming option for tennis lovers. It's also available on the SlingTV Orange plan, which carries the tennis broadcaster ESPN.

You can watch the Rolex Shanghai Masters tournament highlights with commentary for free on YouTube via the official Shanghai Masters streaming channel.

