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Where will Tottenham finish? Bold Premier League prediction from former Spurs striker Bobby Zamora as Roberto De Zerbi is told when sleeping giants will wake up
Spurs spent big after successive 17th-place finishes
A 17-year wait for major silverware was brought to a close in 2025, as Ange Postecoglou oversaw a memorable Europa League triumph, but back-to-back 17th-place finishes have been endured in English top-flight competition.
Nerves have been shredded at times, with the very real threat of relegation looming large at various intervals. Roberto De Zerbi was the man to steer a ship springing some rather alarming leaks towards safety last term.
He was given an impressive transfer kitty with which to work over the summer, and spent big on the likes of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Savio. Fresh faces have failed to deliver an upturn in fortune, with Spurs going goalless through their opening four Premier League fixtures to occupy an all too familiar position in the table.
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Where will Tottenham finish in the Premier League table?
The tide should turn at some stage, but pressure is already building as more uncomfortable questions are asked of the direction in which the club are heading. Quizzed on where he sees Tottenham finishing this season, Zamora - who was speaking in association with BetWright Premier League betting - told GOAL: “I think they'll be in the top 10. I really think so, and I think the following season they'll really kick on - provided he's [De Zerbi] given enough time. I do think that they will do well.
“I haven't spoken to anybody. [Jan Paul] van Hecke's there, I haven't really spoken to him, obviously I know him from Brighton. I know JP really liked him at Brighton. Really liked him. And he helped JP a lot. So, I'm guessing that he knows and understands how Roberto works a little bit more than the others.
“I've got friends that are Spurs fans, and I actually said they're going to struggle, they're going to start to pick up points later on, and next year's the season where you'll actually go, ‘oh, actually, I'm glad we've got him’. But that's my take. I may be wrong!”
Spurs are clinging to their standing in the 'Big Six'
While a top-half standing would represent a step in the right direction for Spurs, it would see them fall short of the target that Zamora set back in February when it comes to retaining ‘Big Six’ status.
He told GOAL at that time, when asked how much longer Tottenham can realistically claim to form part of that elite pack: “For a team like Spurs, I think you can probably only go under the radar for two years. That third year, which will be next season [2026-27], you have to deliver some sort of performance. You have to be in that top six and consistently look like you are there.
“I’ve got a lot of friends who are Spurs fans and they are pulling their hair out, and have done for the last year. They cannot believe what is going on. It’s a huge club with massive potential.”
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Tottenham need a spark after goalless start to 2026-27
Tottenham have been struggling to turn potential into something more tangible for a while. Their unexpected tumble under Postecoglou was considered to be an uncharacteristic wobble at the time, with European success papering over any cracks, but the rot has set in.
De Zerbi is yet to provide long-term solutions to questions that have been hanging over north London for longer than many care to remember, with a home date against Aston Villa on Saturday set to carry them into another international break and an opportunity to gather collective thoughts.
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