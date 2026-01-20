When will Mohamed Salah return? Liverpool make big decision ahead of Marseille Champions League trip after attacker's AFCON exploits

Liverpool have confirmed that Salah is part of the squad travelling to France for the game. Salah has not played for the Reds since December 13th but is in line to make his first appearance since their 2-0 win over Brighton. The Egyptian star trained with his team-mates ahead of the game and is part of Arne Slot's 20-man Champions League squad. However, Ibrahima Konate is not on the list and has returned to France for family reasons, according to BBC Sport.
Liverpool's squad in full: Alisson, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis MacAllister, Mohamed Salah, Federico Chiesa, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Andy Robertson, Freddie Woodman, Jeremie Frimpong, Ryan Gravenberch, Trey Nyoni, Rio Ngumoha.