Record breakers! West Ham smash Championship transfer fee with £22m swoop for Celtic star Arne Engels

West Ham United have officially completed the signing of Engels from Celtic, confirming a deal that sets a new financial benchmark for the second tier of English football. The 22-year-old Belgium international arrives at the London Stadium on a five-year contract after the Hammers agreed to pay a £22m fee, which the club pointedly described as a 'record fee paid by an EFL Championship club.'
The acquisition of Engels sees West Ham eclipse the previous record held by Ipswich Town, who paid £17.5m to secure the services of Norwegian forward Sindre Walle Egeli just one year ago. By committing such a substantial sum, the East London club has laid down a marker to their promotion rivals.