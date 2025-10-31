West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta learns FA punishment following 'two proven breaches' during betting investigation

The FA began their investigation in August 2023 and Paqueta was charged in May 2024 for allegedly getting booked deliberately "for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market".

The four charges against the 28-year-old related to a Premier League game against Leicester City on 12 November 2022, alongside 2023 fixtures against Aston Villa on 12 March, Leeds United on 21 May and Bournemouth on 12 August.

Former Lyon midfielder Paqueta was faced with the prospect of a lifetime ban if found guilty. However, the regulatory commission found the four charges to be "not proven" following the hearing.