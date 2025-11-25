'We'll see' - Harry Kane breaks silence on Barcelona transfer links as he admits Bayern Munich extension talks have yet to begin

Kane has responded to links with Barcelona while admitting that formal talks with Bayern Munich about extending his current deal have yet to begin.
"I haven't had any contact with anyone, nobody has contacted me," he told BILD. "I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even though we haven't yet discussed my situation with Bayern."
Crucially from a Bayern perspective, he added: "There's no rush. I'm really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I'm playing. If there's contact, then we'll see. But I'm not thinking about the new season yet. First up is the World Cup in the summer. And it's very unlikely that anything will change after this season."
His response to a question on whether Bayern fans should worry was: "I don't think so."