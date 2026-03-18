'We'll see' - Enzo Fernandez hints at Chelsea exit after crashing out of Champions League as a result of PSG demolition

Speaking to ESPN Argentina in the aftermath of the defeat, the World Cup winner was asked directly about his plans in West London. “I don’t know, there are eight games left and the FA Cup. There’s the World Cup and then we’ll see,” Fernandez said. The admission marks the first time the midfielder has publicly wavered, especially as PSG are reportedly monitoring his situation ahead of a potential summer swoop.

While the Champions League campaign ended in disappointment, Fernandez has personally enjoyed a productive season statistically, registering 12 goals and six assists across 45 appearances. Just last month, the midfielder expressed his pride in his time at Stamford Bridge, stating: "The truth is that I'm really proud of my three years here. Because I arrived at a very difficult time for the club with many changes and coaches coming and going, but I'm happy with how things are going."