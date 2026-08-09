‘We’ll make some choices next week’ – Ruben Amorim warns AC Milan stars after Chelsea defeat

Amorim has admitted that the club's hierarchy will sit down to refine the first-team squad following their loss to Chelsea in Indonesia. The Rossoneri were undone by a double from Joao Pedro and a spectacular outside-of-the-boot volley from Moises Caicedo, ending Milan's previously unbeaten run during their summer tour.
As the team prepares to fly back from their Indonesian tour, the focus shifts from the training pitch to the boardroom. Amorim has set a clear timeline for the upcoming squad reduction. “We will make decisions on our players. These two weeks of training have been very positive, but we have a large squad, so we must pick some players and we’ll make some choices next week," Amorim told Sky Sport Italia.