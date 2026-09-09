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Wayne Rooney sends Michael Carrick brutal SACK warning as Man Utd legend hits out at summer transfer failure
Pressure mounting at Old Trafford
Rooney fears for Carrick’s future at United, insisting that the former midfielder needs to deliver immediate results rather than waiting for future transfer windows to solve the squad's glaring issues. United have endured a stuttering start to the Premier League campaign, picking up just four points from their opening three fixtures and shipping six goals in the process.
Speaking on the Stick to United podcast, Rooney was candid about the unique pressures of the job. "If you're manager of Manchester United you know the pressure which comes with the job and the time now you're not getting much time in the job," the former striker explained.
"You have to push as hard as you can even harder to get players in because you know you don't want to be sitting here in six months, 12 months' time, saying 'You know what? I should have'.
"Do we want to win the Champions League? Of course we do. But in terms of this process we're going through to try and get back to that, we're going to have to accept we're not quite at that level yet. Arsenal have been through this process over the last five years with [Mikel] Arteta and you've seen the progress each year."
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Transfer frustrations and defensive woes
The Red Devils legend was particularly critical of the club's summer business, which saw them fail to recruit the defensive targets Carrick reportedly desired. Instead, United opted for three new midfielders and a back-up goalkeeper, leaving the backline looking vulnerable.
"I know Michael's come out and said he's happy with the players they've got in. I don't think any manager's happy," Rooney continued. "He's going to have to come out and say the right things. Of course… every manager does that. But he hasn't got time to wait for next year. He can't sit there and go 'Well, you know what? I'll wait till next year,' then I'll have my defence sorted. You're getting more and more American owners who want success straight away."
Fernandes left isolated
Rooney also touched upon the impact the lack of quality signings might have on club captain Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese playmaker has been the talisman for the side after breaking the Premier League assist record last season, but Rooney feels the club has failed to provide him with the necessary support to compete at the very top of the table.
"There is nothing in there which is saying to me now these players are going to take Man United to the next level," Rooney added. "I love Bruno. I think he's brilliant. He must be thinking 'Please bring me some help. I'm doing everything I can. Help me'. And I don't think the club have done that with the signings. You're not sitting there saying you've got these four players, we should be winning the Premier League."
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A reality check for United fans
Ultimately, Rooney believes there is a massive disconnect between the historical expectations of the Old Trafford faithful and the current reality of the squad. While the name Manchester United still carries immense weight in world football, the performances on the pitch suggest a team that is currently a long way off the standard required to challenge for major honours.
"We're Man United. We've won so many Premier Leagues, Champions Leagues, whatever. The fans will still be thinking that's what we want. But, realistically, they're not there," Rooney concluded.
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