'If he's honest with himself...' - Wayne Rooney doubles down on Virgil van Dijk criticism after Liverpool star's 'lazy' snipe

After seeing a flurry of late goals help them to a faultless opening across domestic and continental competition, the reigning Premier League champions saw the wheels fall off in spectacular style when suffering six defeats through a testing run of seven fixtures. Inevitable questions were asked of whether the Reds were in danger of imploding.
Rooney is among those to have picked fault with Arne Slot’s side, having seen them struggle to replicate the consistency that carried them to the English top-flight title in 2024-25. Few could have predicted that they would wobble so spectacularly after smashing transfer records in the summer window - with historic deals being done for the likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.