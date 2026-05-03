‘Three, five points’ - Wayne Rooney backs Arsenal to win Premier League title comfortably as Man Utd predicts late stumble from Pep Guardiola & City

Rooney is adamant that Arsenal will win their remaining three Premier League games against West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace, and predicts Pep Guardiola’s side will slip up. Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day following Viktor Gyokeres’ match-winning brace against Fulham, the former England captain laid out his reasoning.

"I think Arsenal will win it," Rooney said. "I felt this after Man City beat Arsenal as well. I felt it was maybe in Arsenal’s heads having to go to Man City and losing in the cup final to them. But I think still being there, level on points after that City defeat, and I think the fixtures are more favourable for Arsenal. I think they’ll win every game."







