Wayne Rooney 'livid' as former Man Utd star threatens ex-Liverpool man Andy Carroll with legal action over England drinking claims

Carroll's book paints a vivid picture of these alleged gatherings. He wrote that Rooney "would be surrounded by cartons of fags, crates of lager and bottles of wine" delivered by hotel management, although he stressed that "no one got smashed".

Rooney quickly rejected this version of events in a statement to The Sun. "I don’t normally comment on falsehoods written about me - but I will address this one," he stated. "Andy knows that he and I never really socialised. I bumped into him once, coincidentally, while on a holiday - but that’s about it. As for this ‘tale’ about me drinking on England duty, it’s a fabrication. I don’t know where the story comes from. It’s disappointing."

An insider close to Rooney told the publication that he is "livid" and felt the claims "crossed the line" as a matter of principle. Meanwhile, a source close to Carroll insisted the striker is "beyond baffled" by the backlash and "won't be bullied into changing his version" of the night simply because it is now being disputed.



