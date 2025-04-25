Watch out John Terry! Maya Jama 'can't wait' for Baller League UK return as Love Island host prepares to reunite with Alisha Lehmann for clash with Chelsea & England legend
John Terry had better watch out as Maya Jama "can't wait" for her Baller League UK return alongside Alisha Lehmann against the Chelsea legend.
- TV presenter dating Man City star Dias
- Linked up with Lehmann in Baller League
- Returning to the touchline in London