This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport WATCH: Hugo Lloris makes incredible save in LAFC's preseason victory over Club America Los Angeles FC H. Lloris Major League Soccer The Black & Gold secured a 2-1 victory against the LIGA MX champions, with the Frenchman stunning in the match LAFC defeats Club America 2-1 in final preseason match off of Lloris' heroics

Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz scored for the Black and Gold

LAFC open their 2025 MLS against Minnesota United FC Article continues below Next Match CONCACAF Champions Cup CLR LAF Match preview