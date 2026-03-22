VIDEO: Brawl breaks out after Mason Greenwood is wiped out and Marseille star forced off injured against Lille

The clash between Marseille and Lille took a volatile turn in the opening stages when a brawl erupted after Greenwood was sent flying during a rapid counter-attack. The English forward had successfully bypassed his marker and was looking to exploit space in the final third before he was stopped in his tracks by a late, lunging challenge from Lille's Casper Verdonk.

The severity of the tackle and the speed at which Greenwood was moving caused the former Manchester United man to be sent flying, an action that immediately incensed the Marseille bench and his teammates on the pitch.

Referee Benoit Bastien was forced to intervene as players from both sides squared up in a mass confrontation, with Verdonk eventually receiving a yellow card for his role in the incident.



