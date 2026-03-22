VIDEO: Brawl breaks out after Mason Greenwood is wiped out and Marseille star forced off injured against Lille

After three consecutive victories in Ligue 1, Marseille suffered a setback at home against Lille. Despite taking the lead through Ethan Nwaneri in the 43rd minute to head into half-time in front, Marseille were undone in the second half as Lille responded quickly, with Thomas Meunier equalizing in the 49th minute. Veteran French striker Olivier Giroud then snatched a dramatic late winner for the visitors in the 86th minute.
The victory lifts Lille to 47 points in fifth place, reigniting their hopes of securing a Champions League qualification spot, as the gap between them and third-placed Marseille has now been reduced to just two points with seven rounds remaining in the Ligue 1 season.