"Vuskovic isn't normal": HSV's rising star shocks even Luis Díaz's Colombian teammates

As well as putting in strong defensive performances, Vuskovic strikes fear into his opponents above all with his heading ability, which has also played a key role in his five Bundesliga goals. Against Colombia, however, he took a chance from around 25 metres out, before the ball ended up in the net after a deflection.

“It was really down to luck. I tried to shoot with my left foot from distance, the ball went in and helped the team to victory, and that’s the most important thing. It’s a great feeling to score for the national team. I enjoy playing alongside such players and training with them every day,” said Vuskovic afterwards, recalling former national striker Ivan Klasnic: “I’d like to dedicate this goal to him, as he’s unfortunately been in hospital for some time now. It’s not an easy time for him.” The former Werder Bremen player has already undergone three kidney transplants and was most recently assistant coach at amateur club Croatia Hamburg.

Vuskovic, meanwhile, has gone down in Croatian history as the second-youngest international goalscorer; only Luka Ivanusec was younger than the current 19-year-old when he scored in 2017. His breakthrough this season has certainly not gone unnoticed by the European giants.