World Cup sensation Vozinha set to ditch Colo-Colo to reunite with former coach
Vozinha snubs Chilean giants
According to MARCA, Chilean giants Colo-Colo have been plunged into a state of severe uncertainty after veteran Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha failed to board his flight to Santiago to finalise his transfer. Although the El Cacique hierarchy had already officially announced his signing across their digital channels, the 40-year-old shot-stopper had not yet signed an employment agreement. The player has capitalised on this regulatory loophole to re-evaluate his future following a sudden offer from African football.
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African offer alters plans
Vozinha experienced a sudden change of heart regarding his move to South America after receiving a direct call from former Cape Verde national team manager Bubista, who recently took charge of Moroccan outfit RS Berkane. The opportunity to reunite with the tactician who led Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup proved to be the decisive factor in swaying the goalkeeper's commitment. Further reports indicate that Berkane have not only guaranteed him the undisputed starting spot between the posts, but also tabled an exceptionally lucrative financial package.
World Cup performances spark interest
The surge in interest surrounding Vozinha stems directly from his stellar displays for Cape Verde during the recent World Cup finals. The veteran keeper's impressive performances against global powerhouses such as Spain, Uruguay, and Argentina significantly boosted his market value on the international transfer stage.
However, Colo-Colo's blunder in publicly presenting the player without a legally binding contract has sparked widespread media backlash, leaving the Chilean club in an embarrassing position in the court of public opinion.
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Decisive hours for Vozinha
The next few hours will prove decisive in determining whether Vozinha honours his verbal agreement with Colo-Colo or finalises a move to Morocco. Colo-Colo's board has attempted to quell growing fan outrage on social media by attributing the delay to bureaucratic hurdles and travel permits. However, without a signed official contract, the veteran goalkeeper retains complete control over the final major decision of his professional career.
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