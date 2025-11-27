Vitinha finds the 'psychological' secret to scoring goals as PSG star revels in first ever hat-trick in Tottenham demolition

PSG were forced to dig deep after Tottenham twice took the lead in a chaotic Champions League night in Paris. Richarlison opened the scoring before Vitinha struck an equaliser just before half-time, the moment that set the tone for a career-defining display. Spurs went ahead again early in the second half, but Les Parisiens responded instantly, with the Portuguese midfielder producing a composed finish to drag his team level.
His joy was evident when speaking to TNT Sports about scoring multiple goals for the first time in his professional career, he said: “It’s the first time. Even two, it’s the first time [laughs]. I had never scored two in the same game.”
The European champions soon flipped the match on its head, with Fabian Ruiz and Willian Pacho striking before Vitinha completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot to seal the victory and take the match ball home on a night that showcased his growing attacking instincts. The win reinforces PSG’s strong Champions League campaign, marking their fourth victory in five matches and pushing them closer to securing a top-eight finish.