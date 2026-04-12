Virgil van Dijk 'not worried' about 'humble' Rio Ngumoha amid calls for Liverpool starlet to start vs PSG

Ngumoha continues to rewrite the history books at Liverpool, with his latest strike against Fulham making him the club's youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer at Anfield. At just 17 years and 225 days, he surpassed the previous record held by Raheem Sterling, further cementing his status as one of the most exciting talents in European football.
The youngster's clinical finish opened the scoring in a 2-0 win that provided much-needed relief for manager Arne Slot. After being outplayed by Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, in FA Cup and Champions League competition, Ngumoha’s latest dazzling Premier League display has provided a glimmer of hope heading into Liverpool's most important game of the season to date.