'Everyone has to perform' - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits Mohamed Salah snub a harsh reminder that no player has 'unlimited credit'

Liverpool have suffered seven defeats in their last ten matches across all competitions, a run that included a demoralising 4-1 Champions League home loss to PSV and a 3-0 League Cup elimination to Crystal Palace. A major focal point of their struggles is the performances of talisman Salah. Last season, he was Player of the Year, with 29 goals and 18 assists in the Premier League, but during this campaign, the 33-year-old has managed just four goals and two assists in 13 league appearances. His dip in form, coupled with a change in his role under boss Arne Slot, has led to him being dropped from the starting line-up for the recent games against West Ham and Sunderland. He looks a shadow of his former self, struggling with his finishing and overall impact, which reflects the team's wider problems and lack of cohesion.
And while captain Van Dijk believes Salah will remain an important figure for the club, he has urged the Egyptian icon to raise his game.