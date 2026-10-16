Virgil van Dijk backs 'introverted' Bradley Barcola to shine at Liverpool after Champions League hat-trick heroics

Speaking after the impressive European triumph, Van Dijk highlighted the importance of the milestone for his quieter team-mate. The Dutch centre-back acknowledged the pressure associated with blockbuster transfers, drawing on his own past experiences to offer guidance.

"It's massive for Bradley. He's very introverted anyway," the Liverpool captain said. "He won't express his feelings too much but everyone knows that will help him so much. Hopefully there are many more hat-tricks to come."

Van Dijk emphasised the squad's role in facilitating the attacker's development. He added: "It's about creating the environment where he can express himself on the pitch. As a footballer, you always want to be out there, showing what you can do. For him, scoring goals is a big part of his game. To get a hat-trick in the Champions League is a great thing for him and for us."

When pressed on the financial weight attached to Barcola's signature, Van Dijk was fully supportive. "You can share experiences for sure. It's about helping each other to succeed. We're in it together," he noted. "Bradley is getting into it now. He'll be absolutely fine."



