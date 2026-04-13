Virgil van Dijk demands 'something special' from Liverpool as defender remains pessimistic of hopes of Champions League comeback against PSG

Liverpool face a daunting task to keep their European dreams alive as they prepare to host PSG at Anfield on Tuesday night. Facing a two-goal deficit after a bruising first leg in France, Van Dijk has delivered a blunt assessment of what is required to reach the semi-finals. The Dutch defender was honest about the scale of the task facing Arne Slot's side, insisting that a repeat of their performance at the Parc des Princes would result in a certain exit.
"We need something very special to happen otherwise we will have no chance. If we play like we did in Paris then we will have no chance anyway, in my opinion," he said.