'For the sake of football' - Viral ref-cam footage reveals Hector Bellerin's cheeky plea for Giovani Lo Celso wonder-strike to stand against Barcelona

Just two minutes before that disputed effort, the visitors had restored their lead from a corner as Rodri capitalised on hesitation from goalkeeper Alvaro Valles to net his first goal for the club, after Valentin Gomez's 27th-minute header from a Pablo Fornals cross had cancelled out Lamine Yamal's early 20-yard curler.

Once Lo Celso's strike flew past Joan Garcia, both Yamal and Pedri sprinted over to referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea. Pointing to his own arm in the footage captured by the referee's camera, Pedri said: "It's a clear handball, it hits him here."

The official initially dismissed the claim by replying: "In my view, the movement isn't a punishable one, okay?"

Unconvinced by that explanation, the Spain midfielder hit back: "What do you mean it isn't? He clearly controls it with his hand!"