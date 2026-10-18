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Champions League
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Parc des Princes
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League preview: Top-of-the-table blockbuster as unbeaten giants clash

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Champions League
TV Guide & Streaming
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona

Comprehensive match preview of Paris Saint-Germain F.C. vs FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. We break down latest domestic and European results, team form, and key storylines ahead of this Tuesday night Matchday 3 blockbuster at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona: Match details

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and FC Barcelona will kick-off on 20 October 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

European heavyweights collide in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain host FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes for a compelling Matchday 3 clash in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League regular season phase. Luis Enrique faces his former club in a marquee continental fixture where both European giants look to cement their position in the upper reaches of the Champions League standings. For PSG, securing maximum points on home soil is paramount as they look to build momentum, while Barcelona travel to the French capital aiming to extend their blistering winning form across all competitions.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-STRASBOURG-PSGGetty Images

Les Parisiens' second-half comeback in Strasbourg

Paris Saint-Germain enter Tuesday night bolstered by a spirited 3–1 away victory over RC Strasbourg Alsace in Ligue 1 on Saturday, October 17. After trailing 1–0 at half-time, Luis Enrique’s side mounted a second-half resurgence powered by goals from Illia Zabarnyi (77'), Ousmane Dembélé (85'), and Désiré Doué (90+3'). That domestic win provided an ideal recovery following their narrow 2–1 Champions League loss to Manchester City, with attacking figures Ousmane Dembélé, Maghnes Akliouche, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hitting their stride ahead of Tuesday.

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Blaugrana's five-goal route against Real Betis

FC Barcelona travel to Paris in red-hot form after delivering an explosive 5–2 away win over Real Betis in LaLiga on Saturday, October 17. Strikes from Lamine Yamal (10'), Rodri (41'), Gabriel Jesus (51'), Eric García (62'), and Dani Olmo (81') highlighted a dominant performance. Combined with their 4–1 Champions League victory over Galatasaray on October 13, Hansi Flick's team have racked up nine goals in their last two matches, driven by creative playmakers Pedri, Lamine Yamal, and Dani Olmo.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Probable lineups

4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
page.match.formation.title
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
M. SafonovM. SafonovA. HakimiA. HakimiW. PachoW. PachoMarquinhosMarquinhosN. MendesN. MendesVitinhaVitinhaW. Zaire-EmeryW. Zaire-EmeryF. RuizF. RuizM. AklioucheM. AklioucheD. DoueD. DoueO. DembeleO. DembeleJ. GarciaJ. GarciaG. MartinG. MartinE. GarciaE. GarciaP. CubarsiP. CubarsiJ. CanceloJ. CanceloL. YamalL. YamalPedriPedriRodriRodriA. GordonA. GordonF. LopezF. LopezD. OlmoD. Olmo
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain

Starting XI

Barcelona

Manager

  • Luis Enrique
  • H. Flick

Luis Enrique has not confirmed his probable lineup for PSG ahead of the match, with injury and suspension information yet to be finalised. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Barcelona, Hansi-Dieter Flick has similarly not released a confirmed squad or lineup at this stage. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and further details are expected ahead of the game.

Form

PSG

PSG - Form

B29
W0-1
OM
W1-2
LEM
W3-1
MCI
W2-4
STR
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BAR

BAR - Form

SAN
W7-2
SEV
W1-3
GET
W3-0
GAL
W1-4
BET
W2-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
22/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

PSG have won all five of their last five matches across the Champions League and Ligue 1, scoring 15 goals and conceding just five in that run. Their most recent result was a 4-2 win over Manchester City in the Champions League, with earlier victories including a 6-1 demolition of Slovan Bratislava in Europe and a 3-1 league win over Le Mans. Enrique's side have shown a consistent ability to score in volume while limiting opponents across competitions.

Barcelona have also won their last five matches without defeat, taking in games across the Champions League and LaLiga. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League, and they have been similarly prolific domestically, beating Racing Santander 7-2 earlier in the run. Flick's side have demonstrated both attacking output and defensive resilience across this sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Paris Saint-GermainDrawBarcelona
3
1
1
Champions League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
FT
Champions League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
FT
Champions League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
FT
13Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 2-1 win for PSG at Barcelona's ground in the Champions League in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Champions League, PSG have won three times to Barcelona's one, with one draw, though Barcelona did claim a 3-2 victory in Paris in April 2024. PSG have scored 13 goals across those five meetings, with Barcelona netting seven.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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