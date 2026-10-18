Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League preview: Top-of-the-table blockbuster as unbeaten giants clash

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and FC Barcelona will kick-off on 20 October 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

European heavyweights collide in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain host FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes for a compelling Matchday 3 clash in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League regular season phase. Luis Enrique faces his former club in a marquee continental fixture where both European giants look to cement their position in the upper reaches of the Champions League standings. For PSG, securing maximum points on home soil is paramount as they look to build momentum, while Barcelona travel to the French capital aiming to extend their blistering winning form across all competitions.

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Les Parisiens' second-half comeback in Strasbourg

Paris Saint-Germain enter Tuesday night bolstered by a spirited 3–1 away victory over RC Strasbourg Alsace in Ligue 1 on Saturday, October 17. After trailing 1–0 at half-time, Luis Enrique’s side mounted a second-half resurgence powered by goals from Illia Zabarnyi (77'), Ousmane Dembélé (85'), and Désiré Doué (90+3'). That domestic win provided an ideal recovery following their narrow 2–1 Champions League loss to Manchester City, with attacking figures Ousmane Dembélé, Maghnes Akliouche, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hitting their stride ahead of Tuesday.

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Blaugrana's five-goal route against Real Betis

FC Barcelona travel to Paris in red-hot form after delivering an explosive 5–2 away win over Real Betis in LaLiga on Saturday, October 17. Strikes from Lamine Yamal (10'), Rodri (41'), Gabriel Jesus (51'), Eric García (62'), and Dani Olmo (81') highlighted a dominant performance. Combined with their 4–1 Champions League victory over Galatasaray on October 13, Hansi Flick's team have racked up nine goals in their last two matches, driven by creative playmakers Pedri, Lamine Yamal, and Dani Olmo.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique has not confirmed his probable lineup for PSG ahead of the match, with injury and suspension information yet to be finalised. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Barcelona, Hansi-Dieter Flick has similarly not released a confirmed squad or lineup at this stage. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and further details are expected ahead of the game.

Form

PSG have won all five of their last five matches across the Champions League and Ligue 1, scoring 15 goals and conceding just five in that run. Their most recent result was a 4-2 win over Manchester City in the Champions League, with earlier victories including a 6-1 demolition of Slovan Bratislava in Europe and a 3-1 league win over Le Mans. Enrique's side have shown a consistent ability to score in volume while limiting opponents across competitions.

Barcelona have also won their last five matches without defeat, taking in games across the Champions League and LaLiga. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League, and they have been similarly prolific domestically, beating Racing Santander 7-2 earlier in the run. Flick's side have demonstrated both attacking output and defensive resilience across this sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 2-1 win for PSG at Barcelona's ground in the Champions League in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Champions League, PSG have won three times to Barcelona's one, with one draw, though Barcelona did claim a 3-2 victory in Paris in April 2024. PSG have scored 13 goals across those five meetings, with Barcelona netting seven.